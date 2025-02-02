Busta Rhymes To Receive President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Busta Rhymes has been honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual’s work in giving back to the community.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday (January 30), Busta revealed he was among the handful of people chosen to receive the award for 2025.

The post featured a graphic that noted he was chosen to receive the honor “for his contributions in the community as an international hip-hop, recording artist, music, business entrepreneur, thespian and humanitarian.”

In the caption, he added: “THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! IT’S JUST NO WAY TO EXPLAIN HOW AMAZING THE BLESSINGS CONTINUE TO BE!! THANKS TO @MyHCU.Education AND MY BROTHER KING @amadeuspbm I HAVE ALSO BEEN SELECTED AS A RECIPIENT FOR FOR THE PRESTIGIOUS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD!!!”

He continued: “IT JUST KEEPS GETTING MORE AND MORE INCREDIBLE EVERYDAY!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED FOR MAKING THIS POSSIBLE!! THE MOST HIGH IS THE GREATEST!!!!”

While he didn’t specify further details, it appears he was chosen as the last group of honorees under the Biden/Harris administration – though that is not confirmed.

he news arrives just after the release of Busta Rhymes’ newest project Dragon Season… The Awakening.

Featuring just six songs, the effort boasts an appearance from YG Marley and production from Roc Marciano, Rockwilder, Ted Smooth, Theory Hazit and Johnny G.

Meanwhile, the legendary rapper is also facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting his personal assistant.

According to The NY Post, the Brooklyn native got into an argument with 50-year-old Dashiel Gables on January 10 after he got upset that Gables was on his phone during work hours.

The pair were in the lobby of Gables’ apartment building in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn at the time, and things soon escalated to Busta allegedly punching the man several times and leaving him with a swollen left eye.