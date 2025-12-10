Busta Rhymes viciously curses out photog who tells him to ‘stay black’

American rapper Busta Rhymes was involved in a heated confrontation outside an Art Basel event in Miami after being provoked by a trolling content creator who deliberately misidentified him as comedian Tracy Morgan. The incident, which was captured on video and circulated online by GTV Reality, showed the artist visibly upset after a TikToker approached him and mockingly called him the wrong name. The exchange left Busta visibly irritated as he dismissed the individual and continued toward the venue.

Moments later, another fan approached the rapper seeking an autograph, but the situation quickly escalated after the individual allegedly used a racial slur while addressing him. In the footage, Busta can be seen sharply rebuking the fan before moving on. As he approached the entrance to the event, GTV Reality attempted to take a photo with him, but Busta declined, appearing already frustrated after the earlier exchanges. The cameraman further tried to connect with the rapper by shouting that he was from the Bronx, prompting Busta, who is from Brooklyn, to briefly shake his hand before continuing on his way.

As Busta headed inside, the cameraman repeatedly called out “Stay Black,” to which the rapper replied, “So what else I’m supposed to be, you a clown now too?” effectively bringing an end to any chance of a friendly interaction. The verbal back and forth continued, intensifying to the point where Busta reportedly moved past his security detail and confronted the cameraman directly, shouting a series of profanities in a visibly angry outburst. The situation stopped short of becoming physical as Busta eventually entered the venue.

n a subsequent twist, GTV Reality later tracked down the TikToker who initially called Busta “Tracy Morgan,” and the individual admitted on camera that he had intentionally trolled the rapper in order to provoke a reaction for content. The revelation sparked renewed online debate over harassment of public figures and the risks associated with using provocation as a way to generate viral attention.