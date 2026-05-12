BUUMBA, MWALITETA DOMINATE UPND PRIMARIES IN KAFUE EAST AND KAFUE WEST





11th May 2026, Kafue Times



Aspiring parliamentary candidate Hon. Buumba Malambo has recorded a landslide victory in the UPND primary elections for Kafue East Constituency after winning eight out of the ten wards and polling 256 votes.





Mrs. Namonze Chilala Mundende secured 47 votes and won one ward, while former Kafue Member of Parliament Hon. Miriam Chonya finished third with 44 votes and one ward victory.





Meanwhile, parliamentary aspiring candidate Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta has taken a lead in the UPND primary elections for Kafue West Constituency based on the results from seven of the eight wards.





According to the results received so far, Mwaliteta polled 43 votes in Chikupi Ward, 35 in Kasenje Ward, 40 in Kabweza Ward, 33 in Shikoswe Ward, 40 in Magoba Ward, 35 in Matanda Ward, and 22 in Shabusale Ward defeating challenger Mulemwa Collins Njekwa .