BUYING ELECTRICITY UNITS IN BULK DOES NOT MAKE THEM CHEAPER – ZESCO



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



ZESCO has dismissed reports suggesting the implementation of higher electricity tariffs, attributing the rapid depletion of units to increased consumer demand and extended power supply hours.





The power utility explained that with stabilized and improved supply, electricity consumption has risen across residential, business, and commercial areas.





Reduced load-shedding has led to greater use of appliances such as stoves, geysers, freezers, and air conditioners, thereby accelerating unit usage.





ZESCO corporate affairs manager Rose Sibisi emphasized that electricity units are driven by consumption patterns, not tariff changes.





She noted that all tariffs are scrutinized and approved by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) in a fair and transparent manner, adding that Zambia continues to maintain the lowest electricity tariffs in the region under the lifeline tariff system.





Speaking on Millennium Radio, Ms. Sibisi explained that the lifeline tariffs consist of three bands with varying costs.





She highlighted that electricity units carry tax implications, including 16% value added tax (VAT) and 4% excise duty, with the remaining revenue directed to ZESCO.





Ms. Sibisi also clarified that buying units in bulk does not make them cheaper.

