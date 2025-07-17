BuyZed Congratulates President  Hichilema for the successful hosting of the Invest in Zambia International Conference

Congratulations to President Hakainde Hichilema



BuyZed extends it’s warmest congratulations to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema for the successful hosting of the Invest in Zambia International Conference. This landmark event has showcased Zambia’s immense potential and opportunities for investment, innovation, and economic growth.





The conference has brought together global leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore new avenues for collaboration and development. We commend the President’s vision and leadership in promoting Zambia’s economic agenda and fostering a conducive business environment.





BuyZed is proud to be part of Zambia’s growth story, and we look forward to continuing our contributions to the country’s development. We believe that this conference will yield tangible benefits, including increased investment, job creation, and economic diversification.





Once again, we congratulate President Hichilema and his team on this achievement. We are excited about the future prospects for Zambia and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the country’s development initiatives.



Ambassador Evans Kazonga Ng’oma