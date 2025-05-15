BUYZED HAPPY THAT MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE HAS PAID SUPPLIERS



The BuyZed has commended the Ministry of Agriculture for paying all 2024-2025 suppliers of farming inputs.





BuyZed Campaign Founder, Evans Ngoma says this timely payment is a testament to the government’s commitment to buying local and building Zambia.



Mr. Ngoma says by paying local suppliers, the Ministry of Agriculture is not only supporting the local economy but also promoting the growth and development of Zambian businesses.





He also hopes the Ministry of Agriculture through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will give farmers a befitting buy price for a 50 kilogram bag of maize.





He says this will not only incentivize farmers to continue producing maize but also ensure that they are fairly compensated for their hard work.





Mr. Ngoma encourages other ministries that owe their suppliers of goods and services to consider paying them as well as this will help to enable society meet their daily needs and stimulate economic growth.