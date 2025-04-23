BWEEENGWA POLICE STATION OFFICIALLY OPENED



Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, SC. writes



Earlier today, we commissioned the first-ever Police Station in Bweengwa Constituency since its establishment in 1973.



This modern facility, constructed at a cost of K6 million, includes three staff houses, an ablution block and a mechanized water reticulation system, among other amenities. The project, undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance police presence particularly in rural communities.



This Police Station is one of the many developmental projects being implemented by the New Dawn Government in Bweengwa and across the country.



We are confident that this station will play a critical role in combating criminal activities, especially the rampant cattle rustling affecting this part of Southern Province.



We extend our sincere appreciation to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema for fostering an environment that enables such impactful development.



Hon. Jack J. Mwiimbu, SC, MP. 22.04.25

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security