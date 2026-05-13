Bweengwa headmen want Kasauta to represent them in Parley again

TRADITIONAL leaders in Bweengwa, Southern Province have collaborated in churning out a fine tune in unison with the chorus “Michelo Kasauta should return to parliament”



Village headmen from both Chief Choongo and Chief Hamusonde, spoke with one voice to endorse Kasauta as their preferred candidate in the 13 August 2026 General Election.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Headman Kennedy Hameno said under the leadership of the lawmaker, Bweengwa has seen unprecedented development from 2021 till date



Hameno said the change is visible in the villages, and the people feel it in their daily lives.

He testified that schools have gone up where children once sat under trees, toads have opened up markets that were once cut off in the rains and clinics are now closer, saving mothers and children from long, dangerous walk to district hospitals.



And senior Headwoman Mwabimba said under Kasauata’ leadership, Bweengwa residents now are fetching clean and safe water for drinking.

”In a place where waterborne disease was once common, that single change is transforming health, dignity, and hope for thousands of families,” she said.



Meanwhile, Beauty Munenge a resident of the constituency, appealed directly to the UPND to adopt Kasauta, calling him a visionary leader for Bweengwa.



Many believe the endorsement is not about personalities, It’s about progress as the chiefdoms of Choongo and Hamusonde set aside differences and rallied behind development.



“Bweengwa cannot afford to go backwards. They need a leader who has proven they can bring government closer to the people,” villagers stated.

Kalemba May 13, 2026