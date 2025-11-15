BWEENGWA LAWMARKER CLARIFIES “CARDERISM IS BACK” REMARKS.



By Marcus Phillip Mhlanga



BWEENGWA Member of Parliament, Honourable Michelo Kasauta, has moved to clarify his recent use of the phrase “Carderism is back,” asserting that his comments were taken out of context and were not an endorsement of political violence.





The lawmaker, who is widely known in Monze District for his diligence,hard work, good relations and care for his supporters has earned himself a nickname “potopoto-upotene kumilimo,” issued the statement following public reaction to his remarks.





In his clarification, Hon. Kasauta, who also serves as the United Party for National Development (UPND) Monze District Chairperson, explained that his utterances were a reflection on past struggles and the loyalty shared with Republican President Hakainde Hichilema during their time in opposition.





He stated that his words were emotionally charged and rooted in the shared history of moments spent at the Community House, driven by what he described as “love, loyalty, and commitment” to President Hichilema.





“It was that history, that context, and that emotion that influenced my words,” Kasauta stated. “Let me be clear: carderism is condemned by His Excellency President Hichilema, and I fully stand with him on this agenda.”





Offering a measure of contrition, the lawmaker added, “If my words were misunderstood by the Zambian people, that was not my intention. I take responsibility for the interpretation of those words by anyone who felt affected.”





Hon. Kasauta acknowledged that his statement was made “in the heat of the moment” but reaffirmed his party’s core principles.





“Yes, I spoke emotionally, but as the UPND, we remain a law-abiding and peace-loving political party,” he said,

14.11.2025

