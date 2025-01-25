“Bwela Tupange” Prophet John General’s WhatsApp Messages Land Him in Court



In what has left tongues wagging across Zambia, cybersecurity expert Jeff Sitali has dropped a courtroom bombshell, revealing WhatsApp messages that may just seal the fate of prophet John Nundwe, famously known as John General. The prophet, who is accused of r@ping a woman under the guise of “prayers for conception,” is currently facing one count of r@pe contrary to the Penal Code of Zambia.



Testifying in a packed courtroom, Sitali said he used a forensic tool called Magnet Axiom to extract messages from John General’s iPhone 13 Pro Max—a phone that some murmured in court “should have been used for holy purposes.” Among the 11 messages retrieved, one stood out like a sore thumb. The victim, in her desperation for a child, messaged the prophet saying, “Dady, what can I do for me to have a child?” The prophet’s response? The now-infamous “Bwela tupange,” loosely translating to “Come we make.”





This single message had the courtroom erupting in whispers, with some attendees shaking their heads and others visibly trying to stifle laughter. “So, prayers have now been upgraded to bwela tupange?” one attendee was overheard murmuring outside the courtroom.





The allegations stem from an incident on November 22, 2022, at the victim’s home in Lusaka, where she had invited the prophet for prayers to help her conceive. Instead, the prayers allegedly took a dramatic and unholy turn, leaving the nation divided over the man who calls himself “General.”



Sitali, the digital detective of the day, explained to the court that while some messages were clear, others had mysteriously vanished. When pressed by prosecutor Joe Phiri, he said it was possible that the messages had either been deleted by the sender or were set to disappear. “But I can’t confirm which one,” Sitali said, shrugging.





In true Zambian courtroom drama, defense lawyer Yokonia Daka pounced on this uncertainty. “So, Mr. Sitali, you mean you can’t tell if these messages were deleted or just disappeared on their own?” Daka asked with a smirk. Sitali, perhaps feeling the heat, simply responded, “I can’t tell for sure.” Another defense lawyer, Elijah Siatwaambo, seized the moment to clarify, “You don’t know anything about the r@pe allegations themselves, correct?” Sitali nodded, “That’s correct.”





The courtroom mood was a mix of shock, disbelief, and even a little comedy as murmurs of “bwela tupange” echoed outside. Social media, meanwhile, is ablaze, with some Zambians creating memes and others taking to TikTok to parody the prophet’s now-famous words.





The trial is far from over, with proceedings set to continue on February 26, 2025. Whether justice will be served or not, one thing is clear—Zambians will be talking about “bwela tupange” for a long time to come.



Kumwesu January 25, 2025