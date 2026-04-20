C5 RESCUES ABDUCTED 21-YEAR-OLD LUSAKA WOMAN, NABS THREE SUSPECTS IN K10,000 RANSOM CASE





THE Anti-Robbery Squad of the Zambia Police, popularly known as C5, has rescued a 21-year-old Lusaka woman who was abducted and held for ransom by three suspected criminals posing as taxi operators.





The dramatic rescue followed a swift operation launched after the victim’s husband reported her disappearance. The woman had allegedly been abducted from Zanimuone West while boarding what appeared to be a routine taxi ride.





Zambia Police Service spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the incident, stating that the suspects demanded a ransom of K10,000 after confiscating the victim’s phone and personal belongings.





According to police accounts, the victim had boarded a silver Honda Fit, registration number CAL 4136, heading toward the SOS area near Heroes Stadium. The vehicle initially had four occupants, including another female passenger.





“The other female passenger later disembarked, leaving the victim alone with three male suspects,” said Chilabi.





He explained that the suspects diverted the vehicle along Great North Road toward the Central Business District before overpowering the victim near Chingwere turn-off. She was forced to lie face down as the suspects moved her between undisclosed locations while demanding ransom from her family.





Unbeknown to the suspects, C5 officers had already mobilised and tracked them down.



“In a coordinated operation, officers ambushed the suspects in Garden House around 16:00 hours and successfully rescued the victim from the vehicle,” Chilabi added.





The three suspects have been identified as:



* Simwemba Chiweleni, alias “Gerandi Chelo,” aged 31, of Makeni Magwaba

* Joseph Lwindi, aged 26, of City Shine

* Gift Mulimba, aged 26, of Kanyama Mbasela





Police investigations have further linked the trio to another abduction case that occurred on April 13, 2026, in Kabangwe. In that incident, a 22-year-old female university student was abducted, and her family allegedly paid K9,000 via mobile money before she was released.





Chilabi has since called on members of the public who may have fallen victim to similar crimes to report to Lusaka Central Police Station and assist with ongoing investigations.





Meanwhile, the rescued victim sustained general body pains and was rushed to hospital for medical examination and treatment.





Police say investigations are ongoing, with authorities working to determine the full extent of the suspects’ alleged criminal activities.



ZT