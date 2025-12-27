CABINET APPROVES BULK PETROL IMPORT PILOT TO EASE FUEL PRICES

By Nelson Zulu

Cabinet has approved the piloting of bulk importation of petrol as part of measures intended to lower fuel pump prices and strengthen security of supply.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the decision was made at the final cabinet meeting of the year held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at state house.

Mr. Mweetwa disclosed that the pilot will be implemented through a limited bidding process and run for a period of four months, allowing demand to be aggregated across multiple oil marketing companies to secure better international purchase terms.

He states that the bulk importation pilot is intended to unlock economies of scale, enhance access to more favorable financial terms and strengthen risk management across the fuel supply chain, with the ultimate aim of reducing retail prices for motorists.

Mr. Mweetwa says cabinet also approved the creation of a constituency energy benefit trust to provide a legal framework for the ownership, governance and management of equity held by the Minister of Finance in the Zambia National Energy Corporation Limited on behalf of constituencies in readiness to formalize and implement the presidential constituency energy initiative.

PHOENIX NEWS