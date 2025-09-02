Cabinet approves Mukuni and Monze as Multi-Facility Economic Zones



Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced that Cabinet has approved the declaration of two new Multi-Facility Economic Zones (MFEZs) in Kazungula and Monze districts.





Mr. Mweetwa says A parcel of land measuring 15,000 hectares under the Mukuni Development Trust, belonging to the Mukuni Chiefdom, will be designated as the Mukuni Multi-Facility Economic Zone.





Mr. Mweetwa who is also Information and Media Minister says the move is aimed at boosting economic activities in Kazungula District, transforming the largely rural area into a hub of commercial activity, and mitigating rural-urban migration.





He says the declaration of Mukuni as an MFEZ is in accordance with provisions 7 and 18 of the Investment, Trade and Business Development Act No. 18 of 2022.





Mr. Mweetwa says Cabinet feels this decision will facilitate the transformation of the area from a predominantly rural setting to one thriving with economic activities.





And Mr. Mweetwa says Cabinet has approved the declaration of 200.5857 hectares of land in Monze Town as the Monze Multi-Facility Economic Zone and that the zone will host modern manufacturing and industrial activities, including a feed processing plant, agricultural machinery production and assembly plant, solar panel and module assembly plant, dried fruit factory, and a 50 MW solar farm.





According to the Minister the Monze MFEZ is expected to attract US$75 million in investment, create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, generate tax revenue for the government, and promote technology transfer.

