CAC DEMANDS DPP GILBERT PHIRI’S RESIGNATION, ACCUSING HIM OF ENABLING CORRUPTION THROUGH LENIENT PROSECUTIONS



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Community Action Against Corruption (CAC) has called for the resignation of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri, accusing him of failing to lead a credible fight against high-profile corruption cases.





in a statement, CAC chief executive officer Brightone Tembo criticized the DPP’s office and other law enforcement agencies for allegedly allowing suspects in major corruption cases to walk free after surrendering only a portion of their suspected stolen assets — a practice he described as “fighting corruption using corruption.”





mr. Tembo cited recent media reports involving a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was reportedly allowed to forfeit K23 million out of K60 million believed to be proceeds of crime, thereby avoiding prosecution.

he also referenced the USD 24 million forfeiture from the Konkola Copper Mines liquidator, which was settled without conviction.





he argued that such outcomes betray public trust and expose deep flaws in institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), and the DPP’s office.





mr. Tembo has since urged the government to appoint a more resolute and independent figure to head the DPP’s office.





the remarks come amid growing public concern over the effectiveness of Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts and the need for greater transparency and accountability in prosecuting financial crimes.