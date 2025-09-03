Breaking news



Cachalia, Masemola hand over 121 KZN political killings dockets to Madlanga Commission





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola have agreed to submit 121 dockets related to the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for investigation.





This decision follows a meeting on Monday, September 1, 2025, prompted by tensions over Masemola’s initial announcement to return the dockets to the task team in KwaZulu-Natal, which had drawn criticism from Cachalia and President Cyril Ramaphosa.





The dockets, central to allegations of political interference raised by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will be provided to the commission in the required format to ensure a thorough probe into claims of corruption and interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).