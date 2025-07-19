Cachalia urges lawful policing over ‘shoot to kill’ rhetoric



Incoming acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has firmly dismissed calls for police to adopt a “shoot to kill” approach to combat the nation’s escalating crime rates.





Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma, Cachalia emphasized that granting police a so-called “license to kill” is not the answer to South Africa’s violent and organized crime challenges.





Appointed as acting minister effective August 1, 2025, following controversy involving former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Cachalia advocated for professional, lawful policing.





“Tough talk doesn’t reduce crime,” he stated, warning that such rhetoric risks encouraging unlawful actions by officers, potentially leading to their criminalization.





Cachalia stressed the importance of well-trained police and skilled detective work operating within legal boundaries to tackle crime effectively.