CADERISM STILL ROAMS IN NEW DAWN -FRANK BWALYA

…as he cites the recent incident in Chingola where UPND cadres stormed a radio station

Lusaka, Monday, January 16, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

The UPND Government has no moral right to claim to be better than anybody, Socialist Party (SP) Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has said.

Mr Bwalya said this is because cadrerism, Violence and other ills the Zambians detested have continued transpiring under the UPND leadership.

He has cited the incident in Chingola where UPND cadres stormed a radio station and stopped an opposition leader from appearing on a paid for programme as a case in point.

Mr Bwalya was speaking today when he featured on Millennium TV’s Pulse Nation Programme.

“Maybe the correct term for them to use is a lesser evil. The UPND has not done well, when they were in the opposition, they were also guilty of crimes. I was badly beaten and attacked in Monze in 2016, by Some Members of the UPND. The people who would be closer to Mr Hakainde Hichilema. In short the UPND has no credentials,” he said.

He adds that the UPND must not relax to think that they have done something in the area of cadrerism.

And Mr Bwalya has charged that Political Violence is usually sponsored or done in order to earn some sponsorship.

He expressed disappointment that the issue to end Violence does not recieve the necessary attention from the Head of State.

Mr Bwalya said it would take some time for the current crop of leaders in Government to stop Violence because they are usually the sponsors.

“At the moment it is not the opposition sponsoring Violence, it falls on the ruling party. If Money is not flowing in to ferry cadres from Lusaka into Luangwa, the Violence would not be there. It requires leadership at the top level. When the President was elected he promised to end political violence. We believe the right person to end this is the President, just by a mare Pronouncement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Bwalya said the socialist party does not desire to see President Hichilema to fail.

He said this is the more reason that the party offers checks and balances so that the Government can do the right things.

“We want President Hakainde Hichilema to perform because the people are going to benefit,” he said.