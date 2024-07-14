Cadres teargas electoral officers, disrupt result announcement

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

SUSPECTED political cadres on Saturday teargased election officials and stole election materials in Chirundu and Sikongo districts.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has condemned the attacks on electoral officers during by-elections in Liumena and Njame wards of Sikongo and Chirundu districts respectively out of the nine ward by-elections conducted on Friday.

“Serious incidences occurred at the Machavika Primary School Polling Station, and later at Chiindi Primary School Polling Station which was also the Totaling Centre in Njame Ward. At Machavika Polling Station, suspected political cadres used pepper spray at the election officials at the Polling Station thereby disrupting the result

announcement process,” ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro said in a statement. “The cadres went away with two envelopes containing marked ballot papers. Fortunately, the Presiding Officer had the completed results compilation forms which were later used to complete the process.”

He said at Chilindi Primary School poling station which was also the totalling centre, cadres disrupted the compilation of poll results by going away with a record of proceedings.

Kasaro said fortunatey, the Commission had a

copy of the form.

“As a result of this violent disruption, the Commission was forced to suspend the proceedings at the Totaling Centre and all election materials were taken to Chirundu Police Station for safe custody. The results for Njame Ward have since been declared by the returning officer, at Chilindi Primary School at about 09:20 hours, today, Saturday, 13th July 2024. The police have since arrested some suspects and the Commission is keenly following the development of this matter,’’ said Kasaro. ‘’Further, in Sikongo District, another unfortunate incident occurred at Liumena Polling Station in Liumena Ward where some party officials and cadres stormed the Polling Station without accreditation. The officials and cadres insulted, intimidated and harassed not only election officials but also police officers on duty. The Commission strongly condemns these acts of violence, meant to disrupt the process, by cadres and officials. These incidences are unacceptable as they strike at the core of the management of the electoral process and undermine the integrity of elections, and they are also in breach of Sections 87, 89 and 94 of the Electoral Process Act 35 of 2016. Those who will be found to have committed serious offences wil be dealt with in accordance with the Electoral Code of Conduct and Electoral Process Act.”

Credit @The Mast