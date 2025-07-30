CAF has announced a record-breaking $10.4 million prize pool for the upcoming African Nations Championship(CHAN)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a record-breaking $10.4 million prize pool for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the eventual champions will pocket a staggering $3.5m, an increase of 75 per cent from the $2m awarded to the winners of the last edition.

The runner-up will receive $1.2m, while the third and fourth-place teams will walk away with $700,000 and $600,000, respectively.

Each of the four losing quarter-finalists will earn $450,000, while teams that finish third or fourth in their respective groups will receive either $300,000 or $200,000, depending on their group format.

Additionally, the bottom-placed teams in the five-team groups will each take home $200,000.

The prize distribution caters to all 19 participating teams and is designed to reward even early-stage participants.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said the increase in prize money reflects the federation’s ongoing efforts to promote and invest in African football at all levels.

“This increase in prize money will support the development of locally based players and help strengthen the global competitiveness of African football,” Motsepe said in a statement released by CAF.

He added that the tournament remains “a key part of our strategy to make African football more appealing to fans, sponsors, and global broadcasters.”

The 2024 edition of CHAN, officially branded as the CAF African Nations Championship Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2024, will be the first to be jointly hosted by three countries.

With the tournament to run from August 2 to 30, 2025, it will bring together 19 teams, including defending champions Senegal, record winners Morocco, and DR Congo, as well as Nigeria, Algeria, Guinea, and Zambia.