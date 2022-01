CAF Institutes Investigations in Sikazwe Incident

In relation to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali played in Limbe on 12 January 2022, CAF is gathering all the necessary reports from the officials at the match.

CAF is forwarding these documents to the competent bodies of CAF.

At this stage, CAF is not in a position to make further comment until the responsible bodies indicate the way forward.

