CAGE criminals selling land in Kasompe airstrip.

We in the Leadership Movement strongly believe that whatever is going on now has exposed the rot in the administration of land. The Land Commissioner cannot claim innocent from this scandaal because issuance of land belonging to the military confirms the extent to which corruption in the Land administration has gone.

We would like to advise the government to immediately arrest and detain Criminals who sold land in Kasompe airstrip. The action to remedy the wrong should not just end on demolishing the house alone. The people that sold or allocated the land should also face the wrath of the law.

Land experts at Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Land should provide Land education with the right information and not Misinformation to Zambians. Ignorance being expressed among political commentators on the demolished structures built on Kasompe airstrip land is laughable.

Our advise to the government is that, take Action detain and arrest people who sold land in the airstrip as it is unacceptable and totally against International standard for the aviation industry globally.

Below we attach:

LAND OWNERSHIP PROCEDURE

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is striving to administer and manage Land and Natural resources in a transparent and sustainable manner. This is vital because Land plays a very important role in uplifting the socio-economic status of our country.

The following is the procedure of acquiring Land in Zambia:

1. A Client applies for Land through the Office of the Commissioner of Lands stating t he NRC, contact details to Customer Service Centre.

2. In case of Council application, the Client should submit the following documents:

Recommendation Letter from the Council;

Full Council minutes;

Annexure A or C forms;

NRC; and

Incorporation certificate / ZDA (if company, church, society)

3. If application is approved by the Ministry, the client will be issued with an Invitation to Treat (ITT).

4. The Client is expected to pay the fees outlined on the ITT within Ninety (90) days failure to which it will be cancelled.

5. After payment of the fees, the Ministry will issue the Client with an Offer Letter.

6. The Client is expected to submit two Survey Diagrams which should be accompanied by:-

A copy of the National Registration Card;

A copy of the letter of offer; and

A copy of receipt where the ITT was paid for

7. After submission of the above documents, the Ministry prepares a Lease Agreement, which the Client is expected top sign together with his witness.

8. The Client should make a follow-up after 30 working day upon signing a Lease Agreement at the Customer Service Centre.

9. Once the Certificate of Title is ready, the Client should collect it at Customer Service Centre upon presenting NRC. Corporate Client and Law Firms are expected to present a Letter of Introduction from the Organization and the NRC of the Title Holder.

Based on this, as LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT-LM we don’t expect a serious Government to keep a Land Commissioner involved in some dirty dealings with Political party caders to remain in a Government office.

Issued by:

Tatila Tatila

Media Director

Leadership Movement-LM