Caged For Inciting Mutiny…..Where is the Line? The Fine Balance Between Free- Linda Banks

#BanaBaabo~’Caged For Inciting Mutiny’



……..Where is the Line? The Fine Balance Between Free Speech and National Security.



By Linda Banks ©



The recent conviction of Brighton Mwanza, a 25-year-old cyber consultant, for inciting mutiny has ignited fresh debate about the limits of free speech in Zambia. Mwanza, now sentenced to five years in prison with hard labor, was found guilty of using social media to encourage military personnel to resist the government. His tweets, referencing past coup attempts and rising mealie meal prices, were deemed a direct threat to national security.





Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, in delivering judgment, warned that such posts should be “frowned upon” as they undermine the peace Zambia has enjoyed for 60 years. The ruling sends a clear message: the state will not tolerate speech that challenges its authority, even in the form of online expressions.





But at what point does free speech become a crime? Mwanza maintains his words were taken out of context, arguing that he was simply drawing attention to economic hardships. His defense was dismissed by the court, which ruled that his statements were a clear incitement to disobedience within the armed forces.





This case raises urgent questions: Should political frustration expressed online warrant such heavy-handed punishment? Or was Mwanza reckless in his choice of words, testing the boundaries of the law?





Governments across the world walk a tightrope between maintaining security and upholding democratic freedoms. Zambia is no exception. As George Orwell famously wrote, “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” But when does dissent turn into a national threat? And who decides?





With fugitive politician Chilufya Tayali facing similar charges next month, this case may not be the last of its kind. What is clear is that in Zambia’s digital age, the power of words has never been more significant—or more dangerous.