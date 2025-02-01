Caged For Inciting Mutiny…..Where is the Line? The Fine Balance Between Free- Linda Banks

#BanaBaabo~’Caged For Inciting Mutiny’
……..Where is the Line? The Fine Balance Between Free Speech and National Security.
By Linda Banks ©
The recent conviction of Brighton Mwanza, a 25-year-old cyber consultant, for inciting mutiny has ignited fresh debate about the limits of free speech in Zambia. Mwanza, now sentenced to five years in prison with hard labor, was found guilty of using social media to encourage military personnel to resist the government. His tweets, referencing past coup attempts and rising mealie meal prices, were deemed a direct threat to national security.
Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, in delivering judgment, warned that such posts should be “frowned upon” as they undermine the peace Zambia has enjoyed for 60 years. The ruling sends a clear message: the state will not tolerate speech that challenges its authority, even in the form of online expressions.
But at what point does free speech become a crime? Mwanza maintains his words were taken out of context, arguing that he was simply drawing attention to economic hardships. His defense was dismissed by the court, which ruled that his statements were a clear incitement to disobedience within the armed forces.
This case raises urgent questions: Should political frustration expressed online warrant such heavy-handed punishment? Or was Mwanza reckless in his choice of words, testing the boundaries of the law?
Governments across the world walk a tightrope between maintaining security and upholding democratic freedoms. Zambia is no exception. As George Orwell famously wrote, “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” But when does dissent turn into a national threat? And who decides?
With fugitive politician Chilufya Tayali facing similar charges next month, this case may not be the last of its kind. What is clear is that in Zambia’s digital age, the power of words has never been more significant—or more dangerous.
So Linda Banks you dont even know how to balance between free speech and respect for democratic governance systems and arrangements?? When one promotes undemocratic removal of a regime which was democratically elected through encouraging mutiny, then a red line is crossed madam Linda Banks.
Best you check Zambian’s laws on sedition to appreciate why Mwanza’s gone in, Linda Banks
Madam Banks, the line between the two is as clear as the banks are from the river.
As Africans,
We are in owe of Captain Ibrahim Traore and his achievements in only 2 years in office.
Some other corrupt African presidents, failures, are arresting anyone that speaks highly of this young man.
It does not matter if a good leader is democratically elected or is of military background, but if his heart is for the people, African would develop so quickly. The incompetent leaders keep going to the west for aid, and have failed to pay back debt. They have made cost of living for their citizens unbearable, and they arrest any voice that disagrees with them. They keep blaming past regimes for their impotence, and they have stashed hundreds of millions of US Dollars in foreign accounts. And they can never declare their assets. THEY ARE EVERYTHING THAT CAPTAIN TRAORE IS NOT. We will not mention their names, but they know themselves. They are all over Africa. But winds of change in Africa will sweep them off their feet, and voters will certainly get rid of them. If not, the Herod homily will deal with them. Either way, they are dead men walking.
Vote wisely in 2026.