Caitlyn Jenner Faces Travel Disruption Over U.S. Passport Gender Policy



Reports indicate that television personality and former Olympic athlete with a melting face Caitlyn Jenner is experiencing international travel complications following changes to U.S. passport regulations under the current administration of President Donald Trump.





The updated policy reportedly requires federal identification documents, including passports, to reflect sex assigned at birth, limiting gender markers to male or female only. This has led to Jenner’s passport being issued with a male marker, which she says has created difficulties during international travel and raised personal safety concerns.





The transgender has publicly stated that she reached out for assistance regarding the matter but has not yet received a resolution.





The policy has sparked wider debate in the United States over identity documentation, legal recognition, and the rights of transgender individuals, with critics arguing it may lead to discrimination, while supporters say it reinforces biological definitions in federal records.





The situation continues to develop as legal and political discussions around the policy intensify.



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