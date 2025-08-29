CALL FOR A NATIONAL INDABA



i. The Government of the Republic of Zambia has since 1964 been attempting to build a state that is united, independent, and democratic.



The 1964 Independent Constitution left us with an executive presidency that quickly degenerated into a dictatorship culminating into the removal of the referendum clause in the constitution in 1969 and the imposition of the one party state after 1972.



The Constitutional amendments that were made in 1991 and subsequent years 1996, 2016 did not abolish the one party state clauses and all constitutional amendments were anchored on personal and partisan expediency as opposed to being democratic.



ii. Since the 2021 Presidential, Parliamentary and local government elections, the country has experienced political and social fragmentation, unbridled corruption and abuse of office, break-down in the rule of law, poor governance, and general economic decline resulting in high cost of living.



iii. There is a cry by the people for change to ensure that stability and peace in the country is retuned, to tackle the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality and the respect for the rule of law.



iv. The people have been demanding that the next government to be elected in 2026 must entrench constitutionalism and the rule of law and usher in a new period of peace, justice, fair play and development for all.



v. It is in this vein that the members of the National Consultative conference (NCC) plan to hold an indaba or a National Conference to discuss these matters and advise all concerned on our resolutions. Delegates to the Indaba shall include representatives of political parties, progressive mass organizations and independent nationals.



vi. The NCC is a non-profit, non- state and non-partisan Trust whose mandate among others includes event planning and education in partnership with other concerned citizens and civic organizations plan to hold an Indaba on a date and venue to be advised.



vii. The NCC is cognisant of the fact that amending the Republican Constitution in 2025 has been deferred by our government, pledge to cooperate and advocate for the enactment of a holistic, voluntary inclusive peoples’ democratic constitution as provided for by the current Republican Constitution.



viii. It is hoped that the delegates to the National Conference will reaffirm their collective commitment to forge and uphold the popular unity among the people of Zambia and support a movement or party that is committed to actualizing the following fundamental goals;



a. Enactment of a new democratic constitution in 2026 with a referendum clause that will stand the test of time and usher in respect of the Constitution, observe the Bill of rights, and insure the respect of the rule of law.



b. The reduction of the cost of living by making basic needs such as food, medicine, shelter, transport, electricity affordable and available to all by championing developmental fiscal and monetary policies.



c. The enforcement of Zero tolerance against Tribalism, Provincialism, Nepotism, Sexism, racism and all chauvinist practices that have tended to divide the people and spread unnecessary discord.



d. Ensure Unity in diversity of Zambians and advance Zambian culture and way of life and ensure the equal development of all regions and nationalities.



e. The professionalization of the public service, ensuring the practice of merit-based appointments and ending nepotism, favouritism and cronyism.



f. The enforcement of policies on Zero tolerance against corruption and abuse of office, enhancing good governance and uphold integrity of leadership and reclaim all stolen public assets.



g. The strengthening of programs and policies towards Eradication of poverty, Illiteracy, enhancement of social justice, facilitating the creation of employment opportunities by enabling both public and private investment in manufacturing, housing, roads, railways, energy and other public goods such as education, health and social security and national defence.



h. The empowerment of farmers by subsidizing production and supporting small businesses by providing affordable credit, market support and training opportunities.



i. The development of programs that will ensure affordable electricity and petroleum products and ensure their availability to all, ending electricity load shading and reducing the cost of petroleum products.



j. The advancement of polices that insure the de-politicization of the security services including the Zambia Police Service and security organs of government to insure Peace, stability and safe communities and invest in the security and defence of Zambia.



k. The insurance of the policy of enabling more money in people’s pockets, equitable and fair taxation, ending capital flight and ensuring Zambian ownership of strategic enterprises such as Mines, Banks and big enterprises that provide public goods.



l. The Advancement of the principles of non-alignment in international relations and insure the friendship with all Zambia’s neighbours and other countries based on mutual respect.