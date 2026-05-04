JOBBICKS, NJENJE AGREE TO SHARE MPULUNGU CONSTITUENCIES



Mpulungu North UPND aspiring candidate Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba has formally expressed his support for the candidature of Njenje Chizu in Mpulungu South and the other way round.





The development was announced today after Dr. Kalumba, who previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education accompanied Mr. Chizu on a series of courtesy visits across communities where Dr. Kalumba maintains strong influence, despite the areas falling under a different constituency.





In his remarks, Dr. Kalumba noted that the two leaders have committed to working collaboratively toward shared objectives should they both be adopted under the UPND ticket.