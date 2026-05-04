TONSE, WOZA TALKS REINFORCE MOMENTUM FOR OPPOSITION UNITY



By Elias Kamanga



In a significant step toward opposition consolidation, the Tonse Alliance has reaffirmed its commitment to unity following a high-level engagement with the leadership of the We are One Zambia Alliance (WOZA).





The meeting, held today, brought together key figures from both formations, with Tonse President Hon Brian Mundubile hosting the WOZA delegation led by its President and former Health Minister Hon Kapembwa Simbao.





The delegation included ULP President Sakwiba Sikota, ZWW Chairperson Dr Auxilia Ponga, and UNIP President Bishop Mwamba





On the Tonse side, senior alliance members present included Secretary General and former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Political advisor Dr Chris Zumani Zimba, Dr Lawrence Mwelwa, Green Party President Peter Sikamba, and APP President and former Copperbslt Minister Mwanya Musenge, among others.





Beyond the immediate discussions, the meeting underscored the historical foundation and enduring mission of the Tonse Alliance. The alliance was originally conceived and established by Zambia’s late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as a united political platform under what he famously termed “Plan B” a strategic vision aimed at consolidating opposition forces into a single, formidable front.





Since its formation, Tonse has grown into one of the most expansive opposition coalitions in the country, now bringing together over 30 political parties and civil society organisations.





This broad based composition reflects an intentional effort to create an inclusive, national platform that transcends individual party interests.





WOZA on the other aside is a consortium of several political parties amongst them the Zambia We Want, ULP, UNIP among others.





Speaking after the meeting, Hon Mundubile described the engagement as “productive and forward looking,” emphasizing that the alliance remains firmly guided by its founding principle of unity.





“Our discussions reaffirmed our shared commitment to unity, cooperation, and a clear, collective vision for the future of Zambia,” he said. “Tonse itself was born out of the need to unite, and today we are simply advancing that vision in response to the people’s call.”





The renewed push for collaboration comes at a time when public demand for opposition unity continues to grow ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Many citizens have increasingly voiced concern that fragmentation within opposition ranks could undermine efforts to provide effective checks and balances.





Today’s engagement with WOZA is therefore being interpreted as part of a broader, deliberate effort by Tonse to consolidate alliances and strengthen cooperation across political and civic spaces.





While no formal agreements were announced, both sides stressed the importance of sustained dialogue and collective action. The meeting’s tone described as constructive and focused signals a shared recognition that unity is no longer optional, but essential





As Zambia approaches a critical electoral period, the Tonse Alliance appears determined to carry forward the legacy of Edgar Chagwa Lungu by championing a united, inclusive, and people driven political front.