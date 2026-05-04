🇿🇲 EDITORIAL | When a Foreign Voice Becomes the Loudest Opposition



Zambia is heading into a presidential election with over 25 candidates on the ballot. The scale suggests competition. The reality suggests something else. National debate has narrowed to two dominant storylines. The contested burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. And now, the farewell remarks of Michael Gonzales.





A democracy with that kind of agenda has lost focus.



For months, the opposition has struggled to define a coherent message. The PF remains locked in legal battles and internal fractures. New alliances rise and fall without ideological depth. Smaller candidates exist in number, not in influence. Into this vacuum stepped an unlikely figure. A departing diplomat.





Gonzales did not speak in measured tones. He spoke with force. He referenced “systematic theft,” a health system that “crumbled overnight,” and billions of dollars in aid that failed to produce resilient structures. He questioned the absence of prosecutions. He pointed to illicit financial flows and weak institutional response. Many of these concerns are not new. They echo findings from Zambia’s own institutions and reflect frustrations many citizens already hold.





Context, however, is critical.



Diplomacy rarely abandons restraint unless something deeper is at play. His remarks came after reported friction over a proposed $1 billion health arrangement linked to minerals and health data. That detail matters. It shifts the speech from pure moral critique to strategic signalling. The United States does not operate as a neutral benefactor. It pursues influence, access, and alignment in a competitive global environment where Africa’s resources and data have become central.





Zambia must read this moment carefully.



Corruption exists and must be confronted. Institutional weaknesses are real. Public systems need strengthening. Yet Zambia is not uniquely flawed. The United States itself faces internal contradictions in governance, corporate influence, and regulatory enforcement. No system operates above scrutiny. A foreign envoy’s frustration does not equal moral superiority.





The deeper issue lies at home.



When an external voice becomes the most dominant critic in an election season, it signals failure within domestic politics. The opposition has not set the agenda. It has reacted to events. It moved from programme to protest, from policy to posture. Today it amplifies Gonzales. Yesterday it rallied around burial disputes. Tomorrow it will search for another moment. A consistent vision remains absent.





This is where the real concern sits.



Elections require competing ideas, not borrowed outrage. Voters need alternatives that are structured, grounded, and deliverable. Economic direction, job creation, energy stability, and governance reforms should dominate public discourse. Instead, the conversation drifts between controversy and commentary, often driven from outside the political system itself.





The governing side cannot escape scrutiny either.



Delayed responses to corruption allegations create space for external narratives to dominate. Accountability must be visible and consistent. Silence or slow reaction invites interpretation, and interpretation quickly becomes political reality.





A measured response is necessary.



Rejecting external criticism entirely weakens credibility. Accepting it without context weakens sovereignty. The balance lies in confronting internal failures while resisting external framing that reduces Zambia to a passive subject in global politics.





This election must return to substance.



Leadership choices should be grounded in who can manage the economy, expand opportunity, stabilise key sectors, and govern with clarity. A country cannot afford to drift into a high-stakes election defined by noise and borrowed narratives





Gonzales will leave. Zambia will remain.



The real question is whether the country will finally centre its own voice in its own future.



© The People’s Brief | Editor-in-Chief