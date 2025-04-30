*CALL FOR APPLICATIONS*
Lumezi By-Election – UPND Adoption
Applications are invited from suitably qualified Zambians wishing to stand on the UPND ticket for the upcoming Lumezi by-election.
Minimum Requirements:
Certified copy of Grade 12 school certificate or its equivalent (must be certified by the Examinations Council of Zambia)
Valid Green National Registration Card (NRC)
Valid Voter’s Card
Non-refundable application fee of K5,000
Submission Details:
Address your application to:
The Provincial Chairman
UPND Eastern Province Headquarters
Deadline: Friday,2nd may 2025
For for information call the Provincial party Secretariat on +260977627751
Issued by
*The UPND Provincial Media department*
