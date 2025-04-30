*CALL FOR APPLICATIONS*



Lumezi By-Election – UPND Adoption



Applications are invited from suitably qualified Zambians wishing to stand on the UPND ticket for the upcoming Lumezi by-election.



Minimum Requirements:



Certified copy of Grade 12 school certificate or its equivalent (must be certified by the Examinations Council of Zambia)



Valid Green National Registration Card (NRC)



Valid Voter’s Card



Non-refundable application fee of K5,000



Submission Details:

Address your application to:

The Provincial Chairman

UPND Eastern Province Headquarters

Deadline: Friday,2nd may 2025



For for information call the Provincial party Secretariat on +260977627751



Issued by



*The UPND Provincial Media department*