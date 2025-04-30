CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: Lumezi By-Election – UPND Adoption

0

*CALL FOR APPLICATIONS*

Lumezi By-Election – UPND Adoption

Applications are invited from suitably qualified Zambians wishing to stand on the UPND ticket for the upcoming Lumezi by-election.

Minimum Requirements:

Certified copy of Grade 12 school certificate or its equivalent (must be certified by the Examinations Council of Zambia)

Valid Green National Registration Card (NRC)

Valid Voter’s Card

Non-refundable application fee of K5,000

Submission Details:
Address your application to:
The Provincial Chairman
UPND Eastern Province Headquarters
Deadline: Friday,2nd  may 2025

For for information call the Provincial party Secretariat on +260977627751

Issued by

*The UPND Provincial Media department*

