ADVOCATES FOR DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE FOUNDATION



PRESS STATEMENT



CALL FOR MASS MOBILISATION AND CONCURRENT CONDUCT OF MOBILE ISSUANCE OF NATIONAL REGISTRATION CARD AND MASS MOBILE VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE



28 April, 2025



The Advocates For Democratic Governance Foundation(ADEG) would like to urge all eligible citizens to seize the opportunity to obtain their National Registration Cards during the ongoing mobile registration exercise across the country.



This registration exercise which aims to register 3.5 million Zambians, is a crucial step towards ensuring that all citizens can participate in the democratic process. We are particularly encouraging young people who have reached the age of 18 and above to take advantage of this timely opportunity. Obtaining a National Registration Card is a fundamental requirement for registering as voters, thereby enabling them to exercise their right to participate in elections as both voters and candidates.



We urge all eligible citizens to visit their nearest registration center and take this important step towards exercising their civic rights. To make the process even more efficient, we call upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia to consider bringing forward the planned mass mobile voter registration exercise to run concurrently with the current National Registration Card registration drive. This would not only increase convenience for eligible citizens but also potentially boost voter registration numbers by reducing logistical challenges and costs.



By conducting these exercises concurrently, we can ensure a more streamlined process, increased efficiency, and reduced costs for citizens. We also urge all electoral stakeholders to join forces with us in mobilizing eligible citizens to register. Achieving the target of 3.5 million registrations will require a collective effort and effective strategies.



Furthermore, we caution political parties to take a keen interest in collaborating with the registration authority and monitoring the process to prevent claims of manipulation. By working together, we can ensure a successful registration exercise that lays the foundation for inclusive elections.



Issued by:

Gideon Musonda

Executive Director

Advocates For Democratic Governance Foundation

Cell: +260977720028