Calling President Hichilema a Dictator Over Constitutional Amendments is Unfair – Justice Minister



Minister of Justice Princess Kasune has dismissed claims that President Hakainde Hichilema is acting as a dictator over the proposed constitutional amendments, stating that the government remains open to feedback and public engagement.





Kasune’s remarks come amid growing concerns from opposition parties and civil society groups, who argue that the proposed changes could undermine democracy and consolidate power in the Executive. Some critics have labeled the move as an attempt to weaken checks and balances, raising fears of increased presidential authority.





However, Kasune refuted these claims, stressing that the constitutional reform process is transparent, inclusive, and consultative.



“Labeling President Hichilema a dictator over constitutional amendments is unfair and misleading. This government values democracy and public participation, which is why we have invited all stakeholders to provide input on these proposals,” Kasune stated.





She added that the government does not intend to impose unilateral changes but rather aims to strengthen governance structures by addressing weaknesses in the current constitution.





“We inherited a constitution with inconsistencies and ambiguities. Our goal is to refine it in a manner that enhances accountability and efficiency in governance, not to erode democratic principles,” she said.





The Minister urged critics to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resort to name-calling, emphasizing that public consultations are ongoing and that no final decisions have been made.





Meanwhile, opposition figures such as Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President Given Lubinda and Socialist Party President Fred M’membe have accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration of attempting to alter the constitution for political gain. They argue that some proposed changes could limit judicial independence and alter the balance of power between branches of government.





Despite the backlash, Kasune reiterated the government’s commitment to constitutional democracy, stating that President Hichilema has consistently championed governance reforms based on dialogue and national consensus.





The government has since called on legal experts, civil society, and political stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, assuring the nation that no constitutional amendment will be passed without broad-based consultation and parliamentary scrutiny.



March 27, 2025

