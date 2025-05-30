CALLS FOR PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS DOMINATE KBN TV DEBATE AHEAD OF LUMEZI BY-ELECTION





Lusaka, Zambia – May 29, 2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Team member Susan Tembo has urged all political players to uphold peace and maturity during campaigns for the upcoming Lumezi by-election in Eastern Province.





Speaking during a live panel discussion on KBN TV, Ms Tembo emphasized the importance of issue-based campaigns and respect for voters’ choices.





“Zambians are the ones who choose their leaders based on the credentials of each candidate,” she said. “We are confident that the UPND candidate will carry the day, but what matters most is that the process remains peaceful and democratic.”





Ms Tembo’s remarks were echoed by fellow panelists, who all called for a violence-free electoral process. Pan-African activist Dorcas Nachibona stressed that Zambia’s democracy can only be strengthened through free and fair elections.





“Let the people of Lumezi decide freely,” Nachibona said. “We must all respect the will of the electorate.”



Socialist Party National Youth League Training Coordinator Nancy Busiku Mpongwe also weighed in, confirming her party’s support for the Tonse Alliance candidate in the by-election. She called on all political actors to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the campaign period.





“There is no place for violence in our politics,” Mpongwe said. “Let’s set an example of civility and unity.”



Tonse Alliance representative Mercy Namakau Silumesi also urged young people in particular to avoid being used as tools of political violence. She called for unity, love, and forgiveness as a foundation for national peace.





“Youths must rise above provocation and let the people of Lumezi choose their preferred candidate without intimidation,” Ms. Silumesi said.





Six candidates have successfully filed their nominations for the upcoming Lumezi by-election.





The contenders include Lufeyo Ngoma representing the UPND, Goodson Banda of the New Congress Party under the Tonse Alliance, Wiseman Mvula for Citizen First, Isaiah Banda under the UPPZ banner, Nebby Manda from the Leadership Movement, and Independent candidate Pilila Mwansa.



