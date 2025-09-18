Calls for the RATSA CEO’s resignation are baseless- MEED

Statement from the Movement for Economic Empowerment and Democracy (MEED)





Regarding the allegations against RATSA CEO Amon Mweemba, we have thoroughly examined the leaked audio and found that Mr. Mweemba was advocating for a balanced recruitment policy.

This policy ensures that qualified citizens from all ethnic backgrounds are considered for employment, aligning with employment law that prohibits ethnic segregation.



We support the CEO’s stance that RATSA should embody a national character, representing diverse regions rather than a select few.

Our investigation into recent senior management appointments confirms a transparent process, free from interference. The newly appointed officials include:



1. Evelyn Nyirenda – Head of Human Resource and Administration

2. Anthony Chishimba – Head of Procurement

3. Dorothy Soko – Head of Finance

4. Given Mazimba – Head of Audit

5. Chilufya Mumba Mwelwa – Head of Public Relations

6. Rabbecca Mwambi – Head of Legal





Given these findings, we believe calls for the CEO’s resignation are baseless. We strongly condemn the unauthorized recording and dissemination of private conversations on social media, which compromises institutional integrity.

We urge law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the leak.



Mike Muyawala

Executive Director