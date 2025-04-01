CALLS GROW FOR GOVERNMENT TO REVITALIZE NDOLA CITY



…as SP laments that the city, once a thriving hub on the Copperbelt, had now deteriorated into a ghost town





Ndola… Tuesday April 1, 2025



Concerned stakeholders have urged the government to take urgent steps to restore Ndola to its former economic glory, citing years of neglect and underinvestment as key factors behind the city’s decline.





Ndola-based Socialist Party (SP) Member of the Central Committee, Kepson Zimba, has lamented that the city—once a thriving hub on the Copperbelt—had now deteriorated into what he described as a “ghost town.”



He attributed this decline to the current administration’s failure to prioritize investment in the area.





Dr. Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party has emphasized that Ndola possesses significant economic potential due to its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and skilled workforce.



However, party officials have argued that the government’s apparent disinterest in revitalizing the city has led to stagnation and economic hardship.





Mr. Zimba outlined several measures that he believes could reverse the city’s fortunes.



He called for the rehabilitation and expansion of infrastructure, particularly roads and railways, to improve connectivity and facilitate business growth.





Mr. Zimba asserted that better infrastructure would make Ndola more attractive to investors and businesses seeking to set up operations in the city.



Additionally, the Socialist Party has proposed economic diversification through the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurship, and innovation.





Mr. Zimba suggested that the government introduce incentives such as tax breaks, subsidies, and training programs to support local businesses and startups.



Education and skills development were also highlighted as critical areas for investment.





The Socialist Party believes that equipping Ndola’s workforce with the necessary skills would make the city more competitive and appealing to investors.



Beyond economic concerns, Zimba also stressed the need for improved social services, including healthcare, education, and recreational facilities.





Enhancing these amenities, he argued, would not only improve residents’ quality of life but also attract more investors and visitors to the city.





Calling for a multi-faceted and coordinated approach, the Socialist Party has urged the government to take immediate action to address Ndola’s economic and social needs.





The party maintains that by investing in infrastructure, supporting businesses, and improving living conditions, the government can help restore Ndola to its former status as a thriving economic center benefiting the entire nation.