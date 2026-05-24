“Calls Grow For Rob Hersov, Ernst Roets, Kallie Kriel And Other Afrikaner Activists To ‘Leave South Africa And Go Back To Europe’ As Political Tensions Explode Online”





South Africa’s political tensions around race, immigration and identity are heating up once again after social media erupted over a controversial post calling for several high-profile Afrikaner figures to leave the country.





The viral post by Gcobani Ndzongana featured prominent names including businessman and outspoken ANC critic Rob Hersov, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, Ernst Roets and other Afrikaner activists, with the message: “These foreigners must go back to Europe.” 🇿🇦





The post immediately sparked fierce debate online, with thousands of South Africans divided over whether white South Africans who constantly criticize the government should “leave the country” or stay and help fix it.





Supporters of the post argued that some Afrikaner lobby groups and political commentators portray South Africa negatively overseas while still benefiting from living in the country.





Others strongly condemned the statement, warning that telling people to “go back to Europe” is dangerous, divisive and mirrors the same xenophobic language often criticized when directed at African migrants.





The debate comes amid rising tensions over immigration, farm attacks, race relations, land reform and accusations that South Africa is becoming increasingly polarized politically and economically.





Critics of the ANC say frustration is growing because citizens feel ignored over unemployment, crime and service delivery failures, while ANC supporters accuse some lobby groups of pushing anti-South Africa narratives internationally.





Social media has since exploded into a racial and political battlefield, with hashtags, videos and heated arguments spreading rapidly across X and Facebook.





The big question now being asked online is: Are these voices exercising freedom of speech and political criticism — or are they fueling deeper divisions inside South Africa? 🇿🇦🔥