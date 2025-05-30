CALLS TO WITHDRAW BILL 7 MISPLACED – GOVERNMENT



Government says calls by some Civil Society Organisations to withdraw Bill 7 are misplaced.





Chief government spokesperson CORNELIUS MWEETWA also says concerns by some Civil Society Organisations that government is using arrogance to manipulate the constitution and give the UPND undue advantage in next year’s general election are unsubstantiated.





Speaking during a Press Briefing in Choma today, Mr MWEETWA challenged such Civil Society Organisations to instead consider coming up with refined proposed provisions to the Draft Bill.





He said the alternative provisions will mirror the CSO’s thoughts with what they consider better than what government is proposing through Bill 7.



Mr. MWEETWA who is Information and Media Minister explained that government has from the beginning made it clear that the provisions are merely proposals for people to input their views and ideas.





And Mr. MWEETWA has dismissed information in a video and audio on some international platforms purporting that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has taken a stance against some countries in the west relating to refund of visa fees.





He clarified that at no time did the President or any government official demand visa refunds from the European Union and United Kingdom for rejected visa application fees for Zambian applicants.





Mr. MWEETWA has urged the public to exercise caution and verify information through credible channels.



Meanwhile, the minister said government should not be held accountable for personal undertakings by some government officials, as some statements are made in individuals’ personal capacities.





This is in the wake of Local Government Permanent Technical Services, NICHOLAS PHIRI’s statement that he would resign if the CDF ambulances were not delivered by the end of May 2025.





Mr. MWEETWA said the PS made the statement in his personal capacity and it was not government that committed that he would resign.





At the same briefing, Mr. MWEETWA disclosed that the auction sale of bulls from President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s Choma farm has been brought forward to this Sunday, instead of Monday.