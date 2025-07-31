CALM RETURNS TO CHINGOLA AFTER PROTESTS!



Calm has returned to Chingola District on the Copperbelt after violent protests by Small-scale miners.





The protest ensued after small scale miners demanded to access to Senseli Open pit mines.



ZNBC’s Teverai Dzeka reports that Inspector General Police , Graphel Musamba and Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo are in Chingola to assess the situation.





Yesterday, Police apprehended 79 suspects, who are currently in police custody for riotous behaviour .



Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said that this followed a disturbance by informal small-scale miners commonly known as Jeraboos who had been recently displaced from the Senseli open pit.





Mr Hamoonga explains that upon been displaced,the group resorted to violence and wanton destruction of property, targeting public infrastructure and private businesses in Chiwempala, Lulamba, and Mwaiseni Trading Area.





He said four civilians who were actively involved in the riots sustained injuries, with one fatality recorded.





Mr Hamoonga said seven police officers also sustained injuries during efforts to disperse the riotous crowd.





All injured individuals have been admitted to Nchanga North Hospital for medical attention while M’ Bwalya Nsanda who died after been shot dead has been deposited in Nchanga North Hospital Mortuary.



ZNBC