Calvin Mathibeli Vows To Fight Until The Bitter End After The Police Raided His Offices Before His Appearance At Madlanga Commission.





Business tycoon, founder and owner of Calvin and Family Group, Calvin Mathibeli has written a explosive letter before his appearance at the Madlanga Commission.





Mathibeli who is married to the former Ukhozi FM radio producer and former SABC 1 drama series called Zone 14 actress, Simangele Mathibeli said he was prepared to fight until the bitter end to clear his name.





Mathibeli owns Calvin and Family Security Services which has contracts with Rand Water amongst others.



This comes after police raided his offices in the upmarket Umhlanga in Durban on Friday.





This was the second time that the police raided his offices after they did the same in his Fourways offices in Johannesburg last year.





On Monday morning, Mathibeli penned a letter where he made it clear that the police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) were targeting him with a mandate to silence him before his appearance at the Madlanga Commission.





“To whom it may concern. I am fully aware of the plans being orchestrated against me, these are not new. The plans to kill me in name of “ngidubule kuqala ngibhekise emaphoyiseni”(I shot at the police and the retaliated). The modus always used to satisfy handlers, the attempts to intimidate me and damage to my name ahead of my appearance before the Madlanga Commission.





“The difference between me and you is simple: I work hard for everything and have earned my success with integrity. I do not survive through means of protection fees from companies in the security and taxi industry. I own a company which employs more than 5400 across South Africa, you are just police official who is an ice-boy to taxi and security company owners amongst many others,” he wrote.





Mathibeli wrote that he doesn’t survive through protection fees from criminals, government officials and politicians.





“I don’t survive through protection fees from criminals, government officials and politicians and threaten to arrest if they don’t dance for your music because you have their ace cards.



