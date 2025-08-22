CAMEROON COURT TO RULE ON PETITION CHALLENGING 92-YEAR-OLD BIYA’S CANDIDACY OVER AGE AND HEALTH CONCERNS





By: DW Africa

Cameroon’s Constitutional Council will rule tomorrow on a petition challenging President Paul Biya’s bid for an eighth term in office.





The case, filed by opposition lawyer Akere Tabeng Muna, cites Biya’s age of 92, his frequent medical absences, and his reliance on aides as grounds for disqualification under the electoral code. Muna maintains the petition is a legal necessity, not a political attack.





The challenge comes amid doubts over the vote’s credibility, following the Council’s decision to bar leading opposition candidate Maurice Kamto — a move that triggered protests in the capital, Yaounde.

Biya, who has been in power since 1982, has already confirmed his candidacy on social media.

#SunFmTvNews