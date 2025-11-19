Cameroon opposition candidate declares self president-elect

Cameroon’s opposition leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has declared himself President-elect following the disputed October presidential election.

Tchiroma Bakary has also announced the appointment of a prominent lawyer and civil society advocate, Maître Alice Nkom, as his official spokesperson.

In a statement released on Monday, Nov. 17, via his verified social media handle, Tchiroma issued a decree under the title “President-Elect of the Republic” designating Nkom to speak on his behalf.

“Alice Nkom, a lawyer at the Bar of Cameroon, a defender of fundamental freedoms and a prominent figure of civil society, is appointed as the Official Spokesperson for the President-Elect of the Republic of Cameroon,” the decree read.

According to the announcement, Nkom is authorised to represent Tchiroma’s positions in institutional, diplomatic and media exchanges, and to coordinate communication for the Presidency-Elect. He added that the appointment was with immediate effect and will be communicated to national and international partners through appropriate channels.

Tchiroma justified the move by citing what he described as “institutional hostage-taking” that hinders the free expression of the people’s will, insisting that his declaration reflects the sovereign choice of Cameroonians in the October 12 poll.

Nkom, widely respected for her human rights advocacy and defence of civil liberties, is expected to give greater visibility to Tchiroma’s camp as Cameroon grapples with heightened political tensions following President Paul Biya’s swearing-in for another term.

Meanwhile, the Cameroon News Agency reported that she has welcomed her appointment in a Facebook post, quoting her as saying, “Today, a new page opens for our country. The President-elect, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has called upon me to assume the responsibility of spokesperson for the President-elect’s Office.

“I have accepted with respect, with seriousness, and with a profound sense of duty. This mission is not that of one woman alone. It belongs to the Cameroonian people, to their sovereign will, to their desire to take control of their destiny.

“I commit to: faithfully carrying the voice of the President-elect, sharing his vision with clarity, defending the truth with consistency, serving every Cameroonian man and woman with loyalty.

“It is with humility and determination that I take part in this decisive stage, to accompany the change that the people expect and deserve. The voice of the President-elect will be strong. My word will be clear.

“The truth will be non-negotiable. And Cameroon enters an era of courage, responsibility, and transparency.”