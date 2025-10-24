CAMEROON OPPOSITION LEADER TCHIROMA CALLS FOR PROTESTS IF PAUL BIYA IS DECLARED WINNER





By: DW Africa



Cameroon’s Constitutional Council has postponed the announcement of the 2025 presidential election results to Monday, October 27, instead of the initially scheduled October 23.





The delay comes amid growing political tension and claims by opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary that he, not longtime leader Paul Biya, won the vote.





Earlier this week, the country’s electoral body dismissed eight petitions challenging the polls, citing a lack of sufficient evidence and jurisdiction to nullify the results.





Tchiroma has since urged Cameroonians to take to the streets in protest if what he described as “falsified and distorted results” are declared in Biya’s

favor.

#SunFmTvNews