CAMEROON PRESIDENT PAUL BIYA’S DAUGHTER HAS URGED PEOPLE NOT TO VOTE FOR HER FATHER

DW Africa Reports Brenda Biya, daughter of Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, has publicly urged Cameroonians not to vote for her father in the October 2025 election.



In a TikTok live session, Brenda—known as “King Nasty”—blamed his father’s 43-year rule for poverty, unemployment, and stagnation in Cameroon. This marks the first time in African political history that a sitting president’s child has openly opposed their parent’s rule and actively discouraged voters from voting for their parent.





Paul Biya, 92, is one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.



His presidency has been marked by allegations of authoritarianism, corruption, and contested elections.





However, critics say that Brenda, who lives abroad in luxury, has had a strained relationship with her family, raising questions about whether her views reflect the realities faced by most Cameroonians.



Source: DW Africa