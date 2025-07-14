Cameroon’s 92-year-old president, Paul Biya, the world’s oldest sitting head of state, has announced he will run for an eighth term

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest sitting head of state at 92, has announced his candidacy for an eighth term in office, extending his 43-year rule.

Biya, who has led the Central African nation since 1982, stated he is responding to “insistent” calls from supporters to continue his leadership.

The announcement has sparked controversy, with critics raising concerns about Biya’s health, given his age and infrequent public appearances, as well as his ability to effectively govern.

Opponents also question the legacy of his long tenure, pointing to ongoing challenges such as economic stagnation, corruption allegations, and the unresolved Anglophone crisis in Cameroon’s western regions.

Biya’s decision sets the stage for a contentious election, with opposition groups and civil society calling for political reforms and greater transparency.