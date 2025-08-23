#Update DW Africa reports that Cameroon’s Constitutional Council will on Friday deliver a ruling on a petition seeking to block President Paul Biya from contesting for an eighth term in office.





The case, filed by opposition lawyer Akere Tabeng Muna, cites Biya’s age of 92, his frequent medical absences, and his reliance on aides as grounds for disqualification under the electoral code.





Muna maintains the petition is a legal necessity, not a political attack.



The challenge comes amid doubts over the vote’s credibility, following the Council’s decision to bar leading opposition candidate Maurice Kamto — a move that triggered protests in the capital, Yaounde.





Biya has been in power since 1982, has already confirmed his candidacy on social media.





Malawians will go to the polls on September 16 to elect a President, Parliamentarians and Ward Councillors.





Former president and DPP leader, Peter Mutharika, who is in his 80s, is among those aspiring for the presidency.



By Charles Chindongo



