Cameroon’s opposition figure tchiroma is officially on exile in gambia



Cameroon’s opposition figure, Mr. Issa Tchiroma Bakary (self-proclaimed President-Elect), who has been in self-exile since November 7, 2025, is currently in The Gambia.



In a press release issued today, Saturday, November 23, 2025, the Government of The Gambia acknowledged Mr. Bakary’s presence in their territory. They stated that he is being hosted temporarily on purely humanitarian grounds.





The question now is: How long will The Gambia be willing to host Mr. Bakary?

Will the Gambian government maintain its position of humanitarian accommodation, or will it take a stance if Mr. Issa Tchiroma engages in activities perceived as challenging or undermining the current Cameroonian government under Paul Biya?



Analysis



What does this means?



It means he is officially on exile. Gambia, as his host country, made it clear that he is there on humanitarian grounds, which they are obliged to grant him, protection under international law. Gambia has technically positioned her government as the intermediary for possible negotiations.





In most cases, your host country may not allow you to run a government in his country when you are there on humanitarian grounds, since it might jeopardise the relationship with your home country. The question is: what negotiation is currently going on? What happens if the negotiation fails?





Gambia is equally significant in all of this, owing to the fact that Ahidjo took refuge in the then Senegambia, which was a loose confederation between Gambia and Senegal. He later died in exile. The choice of Tchiroma to anchor in Gambia is not a coincidence.





NB



The communiqué said “Cameroon opposition leader.” It did not say “President-elect of Cameroon.”





Secondly, Adama Barrow understands the politics of disputed elections, owing to the fact that he also fled to Senegal during the disputed elections with Yahya Jammeh. He took his oath of office at the Gambian embassy in Senegal.



Dela Nganguh ,

The old broom.