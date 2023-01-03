Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, Is Considered Ronaldo’s Replacement By Manchester United 💪🏿🇨🇲

A report by Dailypost revealed that Cameroon’s legend, Vincent Aboubakar, is being considered as a Ronaldo replacement by Manchester United.

Ronaldo, left Manchester United last year after the club mutually terminated his contract, and since his departure United is left with only Anthony Martial as their Center-Forward, hence, the need for another lethal goalscorer.

Ronaldo is going to Al Nasr where Aboubakar is recently contracted; however, recent speculations has it that Aboubakar will go the other way to England only to steady the ship until the end of the season.