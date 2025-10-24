Campaigning from church is not wrong – Kings Malembe Malembe

Campaigning from church is not wrong – Kings



RASPY voiced gospel singer Mumbi Chisenga popularly known as Kings Malembe Malembe says as he seeks public office next year, and will utilise church platforms to campaign.





Appearing on Power FM yesterday, Kings stated that there was nothing wrong with politicians sharing their vision with church members as long as their messsge was sober.





He argued that nowhere in the Bible does it say campaigning from church is a sin, adding that the practice is acceptable as long as church leaders approve of it.





The former “son of the house” further explained that the church was one of the most powerful platforms where one could interact with potential voters.





“For you to disseminate information, you go to where people are. The church is one of the places where people are, if people are in the bar then follow them and buy them some beer,” said Kings.





“If you say you are using the church, you want them to go to who. Church is where you find a lot of people. Most people who say you are using the church once used the church. Church is where sober people are and that’s where you can share your information.”





He explained that contrary to what is known out there, church goers were not the most vulnerable consumers of information.





“Spiritual people are not vulnerable, they will draw the line between the truth and the lies. It’s not wrong to campaign in church. What’s wrong to say is castigating your friends. But if you are given 10 minutes to talk and you are guided that’s fine,” stated Kings.





Malembe Malembe is Lupososhi member of parliament aspirant and the constituency has a population of over 79,000 people.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 23, 2025