EDITOR’S CHOICE- Can Mbita Chitala do what he did in 1990…can another MMD emerge…?
By Gregory Mofu
Yesterday, renowned politician Hon. Mbita Chitala announced a call for a national indaba under the National Consultative Conference (NCC), a non-partisan platform he says will bring together political parties, progressive organizations, and independent citizens to chart a new course for Zambia.
Mbita argues that Zambia is facing political division, corruption, poor governance, and economic hardship. He has therefore called for urgent reforms to restore peace, constitutionalism, and fairness, while tackling tribalism, inequality, and abuse of office.
This is not the first time Mbita has stepped forward at a critical moment in Zambia’s history. In 1990, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and growing disillusionment with President Kenneth Kaunda’s one-party state, he (then known as Derick Chitala) together with Akashambatwa Lewanika, convened the Garden House National Conference on the Multiparty Option at Garden House Motel in Lusaka to discuss the state of the nation and the need to reintroduce multiparty democracy.
Although Kaunda tried to undermine the meeting by holding a UNIP Central Committee gathering at State House on the same day, the Garden House meeting went ahead with a number of brave Zambians attending. The meeting adopted a charter and framework, which also created the National Interim Committee headed by Arthur Wina.
The MMD then called for a referendum to repeal Article 4 of the Constitution, which had entrenched UNIP’s one-party rule.
On 17th December 1990, after months of sustained public pressure to return the country to multiparty democracy, President Kaunda repealed Article 4 of the Constitution that had proscribed other parties. This action paved the way for multiparty elections. He also cut short his term, which was supposed to end in 1993, and called for early elections in 1991.
The MMD was subsequently registered as a political party, with trade unionist Frederick Chiluba emerging as its president. In those elections, Chiluba and the MMD defeated Kaunda and UNIP, marking a historic turning point for Zambia.
The question now is whether Mbita can once again create a movement strong enough to reshape the nation, this time against tribalism, economic decline and poor governance as he alleges as he did in 1990.
Naaa….please, confused politician
Wrong!!!!
Please the so called Journalist. If your salaries are not good please try to do farming because there’s good money in this business. Just 100 bags of 50kg maize at the current FRA price of K 340.00 you will through your hard-work get K34, 000.00 cool cash. Imagine you manage your farm properly and get say 500 *50 kg of maize grain at K340/bag that is already K170,000.00 in your hands. This only comes through hard work and priotising.
But instead of doing so, you are just confusing yourselves writing about empty finshed characters – politicians like Chitala. Surely can one get anything from these crooks. He was in MMD what did he do to point at? Always pointing fingers at others.
As things stand babaa, there’s nothing that will change from the good preaviling peaceful environment of UPND government to what you dream with these blood thirst crooks who were in PF like;
1. Lubinda
2. Mutototo kafwayafwaya
3. The confused noise maker Nakachinda.
4. The confused Binwel Mpundu
5. The fire-tender beaten EEP Seon Tembo
6. The katondo man kapyongongo
7. The kapyangapyanga mpika boy who calls others cockroaches
8. The open mouth Mundubile
9. The black mortuary dead body laywer Makebikebi.
10. Crook made politicians who ran from hospital bed ati honourable jjbanda.
Totally confused bunch of visionless thugs.
So my dear Journalist who wrote this chitala whatever. These crooks will not match the bally leadership. Patali sanaa. They will use you and dump you because bally is delivering and working for Zambians.
In case you don’t know,
1. From August 2021 to date, just government alone has employed more than 80, 000 youths
2. Caderism has been controlled. No more KAMUGODI where PF thugs used to beat and kill people.
3. There’s peace and unity in markerts and bus stops.
4. Bursaries for public universities students nimbweee.
5. Meal allowance which uncle Nkadu Luo abolished, today students are getting their allowances.
6. Skills trainings nimbweee.
7. Freeeeeeee education ni all over Zambia
8. Investments in Zambia, growing every day and month.
9. CDF from your PF scanty unsean K1.6 million to equitably K36.1 million to all the 156 constituencies.
10. Development seen every where in Zambia. Talk of schools construction, clinics and hospitals, water and sanitation. What else do you need. Mukanaka mwendoshimwe.