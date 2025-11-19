CAN PF RISE AGAIN? THE STRUGGLE FOR SURVIVAL AND REBRANDING IN OPPOSITION (2021–2025)





When the Patriotic Front (PF) lost power in August 2021, it marked the end of a decade-long rule that had begun with hope and ended in disillusionment. The party that once embodied the voice of the ordinary Zambian suddenly found itself in political wilderness — leaderless, fragmented, and struggling to find relevance in a rapidly changing political landscape.





Four years later, the question that continues to linger is simple but profound: Can the PF rise again?



A Party in Disarray



In the immediate aftermath of the 2021 defeat, the PF faced an identity crisis of historic proportions. The resignation and later death of its former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu left a vacuum that deepened existing factional rivalries. Instead of uniting around a common vision for renewal, the party descended into internal chaos.





Rival factions emerged — one loyal to Given Lubinda, another to Brian Mundubile, while others rallied around Chishimba Kambwili, Makebi Zulu, and Miles Sampa. Each claimed to represent the “true PF” and to carry forward Michael Sata’s legacy.

Court battles over leadership, the suspension and expulsion of key members, and public disagreements became the order of the day. For ordinary members and sympathizers, this infighting created confusion and eroded confidence in the party’s ability to present itself as a credible alternative to the ruling UPND.



Court battles over leadership, the suspension and expulsion of key members, and public disagreements became the order of the day. For ordinary members and sympathizers, this infighting created confusion and eroded confidence in the party’s ability to present itself as a credible alternative to the ruling UPND.



The Struggle for Legitimacy and Unity



At the heart of PF’s challenge has been the failure to elect a substantive leader. Since 2021, several attempts to convene a general conference have been postponed due to internal disputes and legal wrangles. Without a unified command structure, the party’s messaging has been inconsistent and reactive, often focused more on defending its past record than presenting a fresh vision for the future.





However, within the turmoil, a quiet consensus has been emerging: that the PF must reform or perish. A growing number of party stalwarts — particularly younger members — are calling for a return to grassroots politics, transparency, and genuine engagement with communities rather than the politics of entitlement and nostalgia.





Some within the PF argue that the party should adopt a “post-Lungu” identity, one that honors his role but moves beyond his era to attract a new generation of voters disillusioned with both the PF’s past and the UPND’s current challenges.





Public Perception and the Battle for Credibility



Public perception remains the PF’s greatest obstacle. For many Zambians, the memory of high debt levels, corruption allegations, and political intimidation under PF rule is still fresh. The current government has capitalized on these perceptions to frame the PF as a symbol of misrule.





To rebuild credibility, the PF must confront its past honestly. Merely blaming political persecution or painting itself as a victim of UPND’s alleged vengeance has not resonated with the public. What Zambians seek is introspection, accountability, and a clear break from the excesses of the past.





Yet, amid these challenges, the PF continues to demonstrate resilience. Despite defections and arrests of some of its leaders, it remains the single largest opposition party with an established grassroots network, especially in urban Copperbelt, Lusaka, and Luapula regions.



The New Faces and Emerging Dynamics



The vacuum in leadership has given rise to new political ambitions within the party.





Makebi Zulu, a youthful and articulate lawyer, has positioned himself as a modernizer capable of appealing to both the middle class and youth vote.



Brian Mundubile, a seasoned parliamentarian, represents the more traditional PF establishment, emphasizing continuity and discipline.





Chishimba Kambwili, ever the populist, appeals to the Sata-era loyalists who crave the firebrand politics of the early PF.



However, unless these figures can set aside personal ambitions for the collective good, the party risks disintegrating further. The absence of a clear ideological direction — whether the PF wants to be a populist movement, a conservative party, or a developmental alternative — continues to hinder its rebranding.





The Path Forward: Renewal or Irrelevance



For the PF to rise again, it must undergo deep structural and cultural transformation. Analysts and insiders alike point to several necessary steps:



1. Electing a legitimate and unifying leader through a transparent convention.





2. Rebuilding trust with the public by acknowledging past mistakes and demonstrating a commitment to accountability.



3. Engaging the youth — not through slogans, but through policies addressing unemployment, education, and entrepreneurship.





4. Reasserting its ideology — whether pro-poor populism or economic nationalism — to differentiate itself from the ruling UPND.



5. Modernizing communication and organization, including embracing digital campaigns and policy-driven debate.



Failure to reform could consign the PF to the fate of other once-dominant African parties that faded into irrelevance after losing power.





A Test of Legacy and Leadership



The Patriotic Front stands at a crossroads. It can either reinvent itself as a disciplined, democratic, and policy-oriented opposition—or continue down the path of internal squabbles and personality politics.





Michael Sata’s dream was to build a movement that championed ordinary Zambians. Edgar Lungu’s era tested that dream, and history will judge whether those who come after can restore it..



If the PF is to rise again, it must remember that the Zambian people are not nostalgic for power, but for purpose. Only a party that offers that purpose will earn their trust again.



By John Mwape



Ilelanga News. November 19, 2025.