CAN THE CONCOURT REVIEW AND REVERSE ITS OWN DECISION ON MALANJI & LUSAMBO TO NULLIFY THEIR ELECTIONS?

With the insatiable appetite for the DUO to recontest their seats after the ConCourt nailed off the nullification of their election on account of corruption, violence and malpractice, and non possession/production of Grade 12 academic qualification certificate at trial stage, will the Concourt rescind its decision by allowing them to recontest when it will be petitioned under Art 52 to disqualify the duo?

I have serious doubt on this as precedence has been set already in the case of the stay on of Ministers in office against the Constitution and also the eligibility case of ECL where gymnastics were tried by many of us to sway the Court change its earlier DECISIONS on the two cases but to no avail.

The COURT stuck its guns to its earlier DECISIONS and see a non controversial decision on the duo once the court is petitioned on the eligibility of the two recontest if the ECZ decides to accept their nominations.

Should the duo decides to file in their nominations and ECZ accepts them, petitions are waiting, if not already drafted, for lodgement before the Constitutional Court to as per demands of Article 52(4).

This will be like revisiting the Concourt’s earlier decision on both and the best is for them stay away and not swayed by catcalls of them being deied justice and treated unfairly.

Mind you, the decision of the Concourt is final and non appealable

The duo made a huge political mistake to appeal to the ConCourt when they knew its decision is on their cases would be final, non appealable and that a petition under Article 52 of the Constitution is before the same Concourt.

I see the Court disqualifying both based on its earlier decision to nullifying their electons on established facts of corruption, violence and malpractice, and non possession/production of the G12 certification.

CONCOURT decisions are non appealable and final and therefore attempting to lodge in nominations by the duo is an indirect way of attempting the Concourt to review/revise its DECISION, which is impossible.

The filing in of the nominations by the duo is like appealing the earlier decision by the Concourt which is attempting it to violate the Constitution which categorically demands that the Concourt’s decision is final and non appealable.

We wait for August 25 which is just nex week for the nominations to take off and the drama to unfold.

Am not a prohet but i can see from distance that some people will be permanently disqualified to hold any public position/ poistion in the next 4 years.

I am ready to challenge and test the LAW in this case. I hate corruption more than i hate the devil.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi