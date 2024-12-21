Can the Kawambwa Election Truly Be Called Free and Fair?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Can the Kawambwa Election Truly Be Called Free and Fair?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The recently concluded Kawambwa by-election has been branded “free and fair” by some, but a deeper examination exposes an alarming pattern of electoral malpractices allegedly orchestrated by the ruling UPND government. Far from upholding democratic ideals, the election process was riddled with irregularities that undermine its credibility and cast doubt on whether it truly reflects the will of the people.





Allegations of Gross Malpractice





Reports point to widespread irregularities, including blatant voter intimidation, bribery, and the misuse of state resources to manipulate outcomes. Opposition parties have decried the open interference by government officials, who seemed more focused on suppressing dissent than upholding fairness and impartiality.





Minister Kapala, Felix Mutati, and other UPND officials were reportedly heard warning voters that their constituency would not see any development if they voted for an opposition candidate. They further claimed that President Hichilema is the “owner of CDF” (Constituency Development Funds) and suggested that failure to vote for a UPND candidate would result in the constituency being deprived of such funds.





This rhetoric not only undermines democratic principles but also creates a hostile and coercive environment for voters. It sends a dangerous message that development, a constitutional right, is a privilege to be earned through political allegiance rather than fair representation.





Shockingly, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has also been accused of aiding in electoral malpractices. Allegations surfaced that the ECZ issued voter cards in Nchelenge District just a day before voting—a move that raises serious questions about their neutrality and commitment to fairness. Reports also indicate that individuals were ferried to Nchelenge by UPND officials to register and then vote in the Kawambwa election, in direct violation of electoral regulations.





Worse still, ECZ Commissioner Macdonald Chipenzi and Chairperson Madam Mwangala Zaloumis are widely known UPND cadres who have openly driven the UPND agenda. Mr. Chipenzi, who had previously attempted to run for Member of Parliament in Siavonga District on the UPND ticket but was not adopted by the party, has cast further doubt on the impartiality of the electoral process. Critics argue that such individuals should not be allowed to oversee elections due to their clear political biases.





Violence and Intimidation



The Kawambwa election was not only marred by irregularities but also by shocking violence. President Sean Tembo, the spokesperson for the Tonse Alliance, revealed that he was stabbed by UPND Vice National Youth Chairman Trevor Mwiinde during the election. Similarly, the NCP President was also a victim of violence, signaling a disturbing trend of silencing dissent through physical intimidation.





Despite reporting these incidents to the police, no arrests have been made. Instead, Trevor Mwiinde held a press conference denying the allegations. This raises a critical question: why haven’t the police thoroughly investigated this case?





In another instance, a UPND official was reportedly heard threatening Hon. Mulenga Fube, MP for Chilubi, warning him of retribution. Despite reporting this to the police, no action has been taken, further suggesting that the police may be acting as an extension of the UPND, driving their agenda rather than upholding the law.





Such acts of violence not only undermine the electoral process but also erode public confidence in Zambia’s democracy. The toxic atmosphere left many citizens feeling unsafe to freely express their political preferences, fearing retaliation from ruling party operatives. This climate of fear effectively suppressed dissenting voices and robbed the election of its legitimacy.





Blatant Abuse of State Resources



One of the most glaring violations was the shameless abuse of state resources. Government vehicles, personnel, and funds were allegedly deployed to support the UPND campaign, creating an uneven playing field. This misuse of public resources not only violates electoral ethics but also betrays the trust of Zambians, who expect their taxes to be used for national development—not partisan politics.





UPND officials were reportedly distributing mealie-meal and fertilizer to voters.



State resources were allegedly used to transport voters, provide financial incentives to supporters, and intimidate opposition members. This clear advantage left opposition candidates struggling to compete on equal footing, further eroding the fairness of the electoral process.





A Crisis of Legitimacy



With such glaring irregularities, allegations of violence, and the misuse of state resources, the legitimacy of the Kawambwa election is deeply questionable. Elections are meant to reflect the will of the people, but when the process is marred by misconduct, manipulation, and coercion, the outcome cannot be considered credible.



By allowing such practices to go unchecked, Zambia risks sliding into an era where elections become mere formalities designed to legitimize predetermined outcomes rather than genuine expressions of the people’s will.





Conclusion: Zambians Deserve Better



The Kawambwa election may have delivered a declared winner, but the process leading to that outcome was not free or fair. The widespread malpractices, misuse of power, and violent incidents have left a stain on Zambia’s democracy and highlighted the urgent need for accountability and reform.





Zambians deserve better—a government and electoral system that uphold their democratic rights, respect the rule of law, and prioritize fairness above political gain. It is time for the UPND government, the ECZ, and all relevant stakeholders to take meaningful action to restore the integrity of Zambia’s elections. Anything less would be a betrayal of the people’s trust and a significant step backward for democracy.